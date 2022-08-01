Organelle DNA Characteristics

Hi in this video I'm gonna be talking about Oregon L. D. N. A. So mitochondria and chloroplasts are two organelles and they both contain their own DNA. And so sometimes you'll see these written as in T. D. N. A. And this is for the mitochondria and sometimes you'll see C. P. D. N. A. Written for the chlor A. Class. Now cells are classified based on the number of DNA sources they contain not. They contains. So hetero plas Mc cells contain DNA. In the nucleus and from organ I'll sources like the mido or the chloral homo plasma cells contain only DNA from one source. So it could be from the nucleus. Most likely though it's pro chorionic cells and they instead contain DNA just from their nuclear Oid. Now the endosymbiont theory explains partly why certain organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts would have their own D. N. A. And so this is um it explains how they evolved. So it's states that mitochondria and chloroplasts were once free living bacteria with their own D. N. A. Their own replication system. They were just pro periodic selves just like living by themselves and eventually they were engulfed. Either they entered or the eukaryotic cells just sort of ate it a little. But either way they somehow got inside a eukaryotic cell and once they were in there they weren't degraded they weren't eaten. They just sort of stayed they stayed around kept evolving. And so today the mitochondria and chloroplasts could never be free living mitochondria don't live without a cell but they do still have remnants of that ability of pro periodic celery bacteria because they have their own D. N. A. And so this is kind of explains how to these two random organelles have D. N. A. In them. Now, mutations in the organ L. D. N. A. Can cause some serious medical defects. So one that you might hear is this long word that is summarized in M. E. R. R. F. And it causes deafness, seizures and other issues. And it's a mutation in the mitochondria in human. So here's an example of the endosymbiont theory. You can see here that here's a set well and here's a bacteria that is being engulfed by the cell. Eventually it just like stays inside and evolves into the mitochondria which is how we know today. And because of this pathway this is why mitochondria and chloroplasts have D. N. A. While other organelles do not now the D. N. A. Typically found in organelles is small and circular which is to be expected because that's very similar to pro carry on D. N. A. Which is where they originally came from. So human mitochondrial D. N. A. Has certain properties. It has a heavy chain which has more guanine nucleotides in it and a light chain which has more side isI nucleotides in it. And it's called heavy and light based on actual weight. And the code on code which if you remember that's the three nucleotides that encode for an amino acid code on code is pretty much universal across all organisms, with the exception of the mitochondria and chloroplasts. So for instance, there's only a few cases of this, it's mostly universal but it's really not entirely. So a G. A. Is three nucleotides. It's a code on and normally codes for our ginny, But in fruit fly or Drosophila Leah Mitochondria, it codes for Syrian instead. So the code our code is not universal in mitochondria quarter plus. It's mostly but not 100%. That's kind of an overview of mitochondria and chloroplast. D. N. A. Let's now turn the page.

