Albinism, caused by a mutational disruption in melanin (skin pigment) production, has been observed in many species, including humans. In 1991, and again recently in 2017, the only documented observations of an albino humpback whale (named 'Migaloo') were observed near New South Wales. Recently, Polanowski and coworkers (Polanowski, A., S. Robinson-Laverick, and D. Paton. (2012). Journal of Heredity 103:130–133) studied the genetics of humpback whales from the east coast of Australia, including Migaloo.
What data would be helpful in determining the answer to part (a)?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
57
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Probability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner