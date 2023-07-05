Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
Problem 29a
Textbook Question

Albinism, caused by a mutational disruption in melanin (skin pigment) production, has been observed in many species, including humans. In 1991, and again recently in 2017, the only documented observations of an albino humpback whale (named 'Migaloo') were observed near New South Wales. Recently, Polanowski and coworkers (Polanowski, A., S. Robinson-Laverick, and D. Paton. (2012). Journal of Heredity 103:130–133) studied the genetics of humpback whales from the east coast of Australia, including Migaloo. What data would be helpful in determining the answer to part (a)?

