Genetics12. Gene Regulation in ProkaryotesTryptophan Operon and Attenuation
Problem 32b
Textbook Question

Section 9.4 describes the function of tRNA synthetases in attaching amino acids to tRNAs (see Figure 9.16). Suppose the tRNA synthetase responsible for attaching tryptophan to tRNA is mutated in a bacterial strain with the result that the tRNA synthetase functions at about 15% of the efficiency of the wild-type tRNA synthetase. How would this mutation affect attenuation of the tryptophan operon? Explain your answer.

1
