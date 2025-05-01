The function of tRNA synthetases is to attach amino acids to tRNAs. Suppose the tRNA synthetase responsible for attaching tryptophan to tRNA is mutated in a bacterial strain, with the result that the tRNA synthetase functions at about 15% of the efficiency of the wild-type tRNA synthetase. Would formation of the 3–4 stem-loop structure in mRNA be more frequent or less frequent in the mutant strain than in the wild-type strain? Why?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
Multiple Choice
Attenuation uses what molecule to regulate the trp operon?
A
All tRNAs
B
Tryptophan
C
Lactose
D
tRNAtrp
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attenuation: Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism used by bacteria to control gene expression, particularly in operons involved in amino acid biosynthesis, such as the trp operon.
Identify the role of the trp operon: The trp operon is responsible for the synthesis of tryptophan in bacteria. It is regulated by the availability of tryptophan in the environment.
Recognize the role of tRNA in attenuation: In the context of the trp operon, attenuation involves the use of tRNA molecules, specifically tRNA^trp, which are charged with tryptophan.
Explain the mechanism: When tryptophan levels are high, tRNA^trp is abundant and charged, allowing the ribosome to quickly translate the leader peptide, leading to the formation of a terminator structure in the mRNA that halts transcription.
Conclude the regulation process: When tryptophan levels are low, there is a shortage of charged tRNA^trp, causing the ribosome to stall, which allows the formation of an anti-terminator structure, permitting transcription of the trp operon genes.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
The function of tRNA synthetases is to attach amino acids to tRNAs. Suppose the tRNA synthetase responsible for attaching tryptophan to tRNA is mutated in a bacterial strain, with the result that the tRNA synthetase functions at about 15% of the efficiency of the wild-type tRNA synthetase.
How would this mutation affect attenuation of the tryptophan operon? Explain your answer.
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following evidence best supports the claim that tryptophan functions as a corepressor in the trp operon?
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Multiple Choice
What is the name of the sequence responsible for regulating the trp operon through attenuation?
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Textbook Question
How do we know that the trp operon is a repressible control system, in contrast to the lac operon, which is an inducible control system?
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