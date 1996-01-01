19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
2:07 minutes
Problem 8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. Can you say with certainty that a woman inheriting a mutation of BRCA1 will definitely develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime? Why or why not?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
20
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cancer Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia GoodnerStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice