19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
1:07 minutes
Problem 8b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. In addition to inheriting a BRCA1 mutation, what else must happen for a woman to develop breast or ovarian cancer?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cancer Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia GoodnerStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice