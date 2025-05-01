Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In Mendelian genetics, which of the following is an example of a genotype (the allele combination of an individual)?
A
Purple flowers
B
Homozygous dominant
C
Aa
D
50% tall : 50% short
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of genotype: it refers to the specific combination of alleles an individual possesses for a particular gene, represented by letters such as 'A' and 'a'.
Identify the options given and classify them: 'Purple flowers' describes a phenotype (observable trait), 'Homozygous dominant' describes a type of genotype but is a category rather than a specific allele combination, 'Aa' is a specific allele combination, and '50% tall : 50% short' describes a ratio of phenotypes in a population.
Recognize that a genotype must be a specific allele combination, such as 'Aa', 'AA', or 'aa', rather than a description or a population ratio.
Conclude that among the options, 'Aa' is the example of a genotype because it directly shows the alleles present in an individual.
Remember that phenotypes describe traits, genotypes describe allele combinations, and population ratios describe frequencies of traits or genotypes in groups.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia