In fundamental genetics, a phenotype is best defined as what aspect of an organism?
The observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype and environment
The particular version of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome
The full set of DNA in an organism, including coding and noncoding regions
The complete set of genes an organism carries, regardless of whether they are expressed
Step 1: Understand the term 'phenotype' in genetics. It refers to the observable characteristics or traits of an organism, such as height, eye color, or blood type.
Step 2: Recognize that phenotype results from the interaction between an organism's genotype (its genetic makeup) and environmental factors. This means that both genes and environment influence the traits you can observe.
Step 3: Differentiate phenotype from genotype. Genotype is the genetic information an organism carries, while phenotype is how that information is expressed visibly or functionally.
Step 4: Review the other options to clarify why they are incorrect: the particular version of a gene is an allele, the full set of DNA is the genome, and the complete set of genes is the genotype.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of phenotype is the observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype and environment.
