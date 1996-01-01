Many viruses that infect eukaryotic cells express genes that alter the regulation of host gene expression to promote viral replication. For example, herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) expresses a protein called ICP0, which is necessary for successful viral infection and replication within the host. Lutz et al. (2017. Viruses 9: 210) showed that ICP0 can act as a ubiquitin ligase and target the redundant transcriptional repressors ZEB1 and ZEB2, which leads to upregulation of the miR-183 cluster (a set of three miRNAs transcribed from the same locus).





How may ICP0 expression in a host cell lead to upregulation of the miR-183 cluster?