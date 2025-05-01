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Multiple Choice
CpG islands are defined as which of the following?
A
Highly methlayed CG dinucleotides
B
Groups of unmethylated CG dinucleotides
C
Methylated CG dinucleotides found in gene coding regions
D
CG nucleotides that become methylated to activate the gene
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of CpG islands: CpG islands are regions of DNA where a high frequency of CG dinucleotides are present. These regions are often found near the promoters of genes and are typically unmethylated in normal cells.
Recognize the role of methylation: Methylation of CpG sites can lead to gene silencing. In CpG islands, the lack of methylation is associated with active gene expression.
Identify the correct definition: CpG islands are characterized by being groups of unmethylated CG dinucleotides, which is crucial for the regulation of gene expression.
Differentiate between options: The other options describe methylated CG dinucleotides, which are not characteristic of CpG islands. Methylation typically occurs in other regions and is associated with gene repression.
Conclude with the correct understanding: CpG islands are important for gene regulation and are defined by their unmethylated state, which allows for active transcription of nearby genes.
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