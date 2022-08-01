Bacteriophage Life Cycle

Hi in this video I'm gonna be talking to to you about lambda bacteriophage and its life cycle regulation. Okay so bacterial pages. Um these are just viruses means virus. So bacterial fage is going to be a virus that infects bacteria. So bacteria fage is bacterial infecting virus. So we are interested in this because it really gives a great example of how viruses can regulate their life cycle. So we're going to focus on a particular bacteriophage. That's lambda back bacterial page. So bacteria pages in general, they have two life cycles. One that we call the lipstick cycle. And we call it that because what happens during the cycle is that the virus is actively replicating. It's producing more of itself and it actually fills up the cell to the point where the cell can't contain it anymore and it burst. Okay so that another word for burst is license. So we call that the analytic cycle now. The second life cycle is the lice a genic cycle. And the lice a genic cycle is where the virus is not actively replicating. What it does. Is it infects the cell and it says hey I don't really want to burst the cell. I don't really want to produce more of myself. So I'm just gonna hide in the so what it does is it integrates itself in the genome and sits there and does nothing. It just sits there and waits until it's ready to start producing more of itself which will eventually burst the cell. So we call it silent. It just sits in there. It's hiding in the genome now to control the entrance into the lyric or the lice a genic. The bacteriophage actually has two sets of genes. One that will control the lyrics cycle and one that will control the lice a genic cycle. And um how these genes are expressed and what regulates them determines which one the bacteriophage enters into. And we'll talk about this regulation and all those genes in much more detail in the next few videos. So just looking here quickly at this example we can see that we have a virus right here right? It's entering into the cell and it's infecting it's sticking its D. N. A. In there. And so it has two choices. It can continue with the lyrics cycle, right? So it integrates and it can continue with the lyrics cycle by producing more of itself and eventually it produces so much of itself that it has to leave the cell and it bursts or lice is the cell for little cycle. Or that's one choice. Or it can go through the lycee genic cycle where the D. N. A. Gets integrated into the genome and then it just sits there and it just keeps replicating. And as more cells replicate it as the D. N. A replicates and produce more of itself. But it does so in the genome it's not actively producing virus but it's just getting it DNA replicated and into a lot of different cells. So we are going to go into a really just detailed explanation on how all these genes work together. It's probably one of the more complicated things in this entire book this entire textbook. But I want to just give you the cheat sheet right now so that if you get confused later, you can always come back here and sort of reorient yourself to what's going on. So when the virus infects a cell and that cell is really it's filled with nutrients, the environment is really healthy. So it has good growth conditions, right? It's getting everything it needs. It's not deficient in anything that good growth conditions that will cause the virus to produce more of a protein called crow. And if there are good growth conditions and there's cro protein then that leads to the lyric cycle. Now the opposite. If the virus infects the cell and that cell is deficient in something, the environment isn't healthy, it has poor growth conditions. Then what will happen is that virus will produce more lambda protein. You can also call this the C. One protein. It's the same thing. And if they're poor growth conditions and there's more land A or C. One protein, then that will lead to the lice a genic cycle. So this is going to become much more complicated as we follow the pathway of each of these proteins. But just for your cheat sheet, this is what you need to know, good growth conditions is crow and that's lyric poor growth conditions is lambda and that slice a genic. So with that, let's move on and talk more about the nitty gritty of this process.

