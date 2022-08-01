Bacteriophage Regulation

Okay, so now let's talk about some of the introduction to the mechanism of regulation. So the lyrics cycle and the license genic cycle genes are actually physically separated on the chromosome. Now keep in mind this is a circular chromosome that we're talking about. And so I'm showing it is linear. But just keep in mind that this is actually curved. Not that it really matters. Other than just like making sure you're aware that bacterial chromosomes are circular. So the little cycle that is promoting the lyrics cycle, It has the O. P. And Q. Jeans. And the license genic cycle has two genes called aunt and X. I. S. Or XS. And so um those are two important genes with the genes that are mainly going to be talking about our regulatory genes and they sit in between the lipstick and Lissa genic cycle. And here they are, each one of them have different functions and are super important and we'll go through each one individually. But this is what it looks like. You have the lice, a genic cycle, jeans over here, the little cycle jeans over here and you have all these regulatory genes here. Now keep in mind we've been talking about opera Ron's and remember what does every opera and have. It has promoter and operator. Um repressor and a and the genes. So although these this isn't technically and well some of these may be operator but the regulatory genes aren't operators, but each one of these genes, even though I'm not showing it on here has a promoter an operator and it's a gene itself, right? And and also all of them have terminators as well which I don't mention a lot but terminate transcription. So there's a lot of factors on here. So if I were to write all of these that would get very confusing right? Because there would be a promoter and operator and a terminator promoter and operator and a terminator for every single one of them. And sometimes it actually goes in the opposite direction depending on the gene. So I'm saving you this like super confusing graph of promoter operator terminator for each of these genes. But during the regulation some of them get activated or repressed. And so I'm going to be writing the ones we're talking about as we're going so let's just get started in Delvin. So the first two M RNA is that are transcribed are controlled through different promoters. So the first gene that's transcribed is the end and the second is the crow and crow. So the INN has its own promoter called pl and it has a terminator called tl and the crow has a promoter called pr and is terminated by a terminator called TR one and these genes are actually transcribed in reverse of the other. So um the other thing you need to know I'm gonna show you an image. But the other thing that you need to know is that the end protein is a special type of protein called the anti terminator protein. Now this isn't anti terminator structure when we talked about the trip opera and this is a protein. So it's completely different. But it has the same functions as an anti terminator. It allows transfer option to take place. And what it specifically does is it allows transcription to transcribe past the terminator. So remember the engine and the crow both have terminators and the end protein when there's a lot of it will actually bind to these terminators and block them and it allows transcription to take place. So what this looks like and this is how this really gets started. So you have these two M. RNA is they get transcribed first. Um and I don't know my pin isn't working anyways you can kind of see I don't know why it's not working anyway. So the end of the crow get transcribed first and each one of them have a promoter. Right? Can follow my thing. Each one have a promoter and terminator and I've labeled them different colors. So you can see now they're actually transcribed in different different directions. Right? Because the promoter starts transcription. So the crow is transcribed this way and the end is transcribed the other way which I've shown by these arrows Now there is in and cro protein both produced. Right? So I'm only showing in here. But if I were to write crow all down here, there's crow protein being produced. But really what happens is a lot of in protein gets produced and those come in and they bind to both terminators. So I've shown um here is the red and the big boulder read their binding to the terminators. And what happens is that allows for this arrow, this transcription to transcribe all the way to the end, so all the way to the little cycle genes and all the way to the likes of genic cycle genes. Um but in the meantime, what it does is it allows for the transcription of these two proteins here, C. Two and C. Three. And so I'm going to talk about and then over the next pages what C. Two and C. Three due to regulate about which one is chosen because right now both are being are being transcribed and that's not what we want. What we want is we want One chosen over the other. And so C2 and C3 is going to help us choose which cycle is going which genes are going to be creative. But essentially this is the first thing that happens and and crow are transcribed and a lot of it is made and that binds the terminator and that causes transcription to occur past the terminator. So with that let's now turn the page

Hide transcripts