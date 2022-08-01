Decision Between Lytic and Lysogenic Cycles

Okay, so now we're gonna talk about the decision to enter into either the lice a genic or the lyrics cycle. And like I said before this is kind of the summary sentence. But the C one protein which is also called the lambda protein which you'll notice is right here in the middle. The C one protein is actually what determines entrance into the lice a genic cycle. So how this happens is where we were before is that we've created a lot of end protein and it's bound to the terminators and that blocks termination. And so um the c. two and C3 proteins are being created or transcribed whatever you want to do. So the important one to know about is see to this one here and so the C2 approaching comes in and activates another promoter called the P. R. E. Promoter and it sits here. Let me disappear. So I can kind of show you this image at the same time. So the C. Two protein gets created and it binds to this promoter down here that I'm just gonna draw right now. Just to save you some confusion and the P. R. E. Is really close to this terminator. And what happens is that when the P. R. E. Is activated by the sea to protein, C one gets created because the transcriptions happen this way. Right? So that means that you're going to get two types of proteins, you're going to get anti crow because you're transcribing crow in the opposite direction and that's called anti crow. And then you also get the C one protein or the land of protein which is transcribed this way right here. And this protein is what's responsible for entering into the likes a genic cycle. And let me tell you why. So this is this is what happens, right? So we have our N. It's transcribing it's blocking the terminator. C. Two gets produced. You get lots of it. It binds to the promoter and it creates anti crow and see one. So what happens is when you get C. One, it binds to two operators called O. R. And O. L. And it inhibits them. And that means that it prohibits transcription of N. And crow. And the longer transcripts. So what happens is you where we were is we had like I said this is so confusing, right? But you had we already talked about the end blocking or blocking the terminator allowing transcription to occur. This created C two. C two came down here bound the P. R. E promoter created anti crow and see one. Now we have a lot of C. One which here in green we have anti crow and you can see see one is all around. So what happens is C1 does a couple things. C1 comes in, it binds to these operator regions. And what that does is it blocks transcription of this whole entire region. This whole regulatory region that we've talked about it blocks it all. So the only thing that's being produced now is anti crow. And see one then A C. One also does another thing and it comes over here and it binds the P. One promoter and this P one promoter activates the lice a genic cycle. So this is how the land of protein or the c. one, whichever one you want to call. It activates entrance into the lice a genic cycle. But what happens if you actually want to enter into the lyrics cycle? So what happens is um there's actually, so what happens is there ends up during this process right there ends up being more crow around. And when there's more crow around, crow can actually bind to two operators O. L. At O. R. And when they are inhibited, they inhibit the two promoters Pl and pr. And so what this does is it lowers the amount of ci or land the protein in the cell. And when there's a low amount of ci in the cell it will not inhibit anything and it won't activate the license genic cycle which I showed you up here right? If ci is here, it's not inhibiting this, it's not activating this. And so when ci isn't present, that means that this transcription continues and the light, the lyrics cycle genes are extremely uh are more activated than before. So um so what happens is if you have a lot of crow here this will block this uh this ci production. It will block these operators. And this results in uh so no ci equals transcription of the lyrics cycle genes and you might say, okay, like even if you followed me to this point and you understand how you know these different proteins regulate their cycles. You don't understand? Probably at this point, why would there be more crow? Why would there be more in? Right. Because those are the two proteins we said if there was more in something happens, if there's more crow, something else happens. Well the reason that there would be more crow is actually dependent on the conditions in the environment the bacteria is growing in and this is because the protein called proteus proteus is group of proteins they destroy um specifically in this case the C. Two protein and this the presence of proteus is destroying this protein is what controls entrance into either the little or the lycee genic cycle. So like I said before, in good growth conditions, you the bacteria favors the lyric cycle and it does this because in good growth conditions there are a lot of C. Two. Proteus is and they degrade C two. When you have less c. to the P1 promoter is not activated and therefore the lyrics cycle is promoted in poor growth conditions. There are few C. To proteus is meaning that there are high levels of C. Two. When there are high levels of C. Two, it activates C one and P one and this leads to the lycee genic cycle. So what this looks like. Let me back up. So when there are lots of protein cases right? So uh and lots of proteus is that's going to degrade this approaching here when this protein is degraded. That means that this one isn't created and if this one isn't created it can't activate this. Whereas let me reverse and talk about this in the opposite direction. Whereas in poor growth conditions you get a lot of this created right? This gets created. That means you get C. One created because that activates C. One and when you have C. One that's going to inhibit the lyrics cycle and activate the lice a genic cycle. And so that is how the growth conditions and these the levels of these proteins cases affect the ability of the bacterial page to enter into the lid and let the the lice a genic analytic cycle. So I really highly um I know this is confusing and you're probably very confused which I can, there was any way I can make it simpler but I do suggest maybe going back and reviewing this and making sure you understand you know okay good growth conditions that produces those protea aces. That means that there won't be a lot of C. Two. If there's not C. Two, C one won't be created and then see one can't activate the whereas if poor growth conditions there's not many of them C. Two is created that creates C. One and C. One activate, slice a genic. So if you can just like understand that pathway and really make sure you comprehend that pathway. This this will be a breeze, but you might need to go back and review some of this a few times in order to really get it down. Um So with that let's not move on.

