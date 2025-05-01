Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamental genetics, what term refers to a different form of a gene at the same locus?
A
Codon
B
Phenotype
C
Allele
D
Chromatid
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genes are segments of DNA located at specific positions called loci on chromosomes.
Recognize that a gene can have multiple variations or forms, which are called alleles.
Recall that each allele represents a different version of the same gene at the same locus, potentially leading to variations in traits.
Differentiate the term 'allele' from other options: 'codon' refers to a sequence of three nucleotides coding for an amino acid, 'phenotype' is the observable trait, and 'chromatid' is one half of a duplicated chromosome.
Conclude that the correct term for different forms of a gene at the same locus is 'allele'.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia