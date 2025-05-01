Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetics, what term refers to a different version of a gene at a given locus?
A
Codon
B
Allele
C
Chromatid
D
Phenotype
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA located at a specific position, called a locus, on a chromosome.
Recognize that genes can have different versions or variants, which can lead to variations in the traits they influence.
Learn that these different versions of a gene at the same locus are called alleles.
Distinguish alleles from other genetic terms: a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides coding for an amino acid, a chromatid is one half of a duplicated chromosome, and phenotype refers to the observable traits of an organism.
Therefore, the term that specifically refers to different versions of a gene at a given locus is 'allele'.
