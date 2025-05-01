Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, which statement best describes the relationship among DNA, genes, and chromosomes?
A
Genes are segments of DNA, and chromosomes are long DNA molecules (packaged with proteins) that contain many genes.
B
Genes and chromosomes are different names for the same unit, while DNA is only found in RNA viruses.
C
DNA is made of chromosomes, and genes are structures that package DNA into chromatin.
D
Chromosomes are made of genes, and genes are made of proteins that encode DNA sequences.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic definitions: DNA is a molecule that carries genetic information; genes are specific sequences of DNA that code for proteins or functional RNA; chromosomes are structures within cells that organize and package DNA.
Step 2: Recognize that genes are segments or portions of the DNA molecule, meaning that a gene is a specific sequence within the long DNA strand.
Step 3: Know that chromosomes are long DNA molecules tightly coiled and packaged with proteins (like histones) to fit inside the cell nucleus, and each chromosome contains many genes.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to these definitions: the correct description should reflect that genes are parts of DNA, and chromosomes are DNA-protein complexes containing many genes.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Genes are segments of DNA, and chromosomes are long DNA molecules (packaged with proteins) that contain many genes' accurately describes the relationship among DNA, genes, and chromosomes.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia