Which term best describes the situation when an allele has no noticeable effect on an organism's phenotype?
A
Dominant
B
Incomplete dominance
C
Recessive
D
Codominant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an allele's effect on phenotype: An allele is a variant form of a gene, and its effect on the organism's traits (phenotype) depends on how it interacts with other alleles.
Recall the definition of a dominant allele: A dominant allele expresses its trait even if only one copy is present, so it has a noticeable effect on phenotype.
Recall the definition of incomplete dominance: This occurs when the heterozygous phenotype is intermediate between the two homozygous phenotypes, meaning both alleles influence the phenotype.
Recall the definition of codominance: In codominance, both alleles are fully expressed in the heterozygote, so both traits appear distinctly in the phenotype.
Identify the term for an allele that has no noticeable effect on phenotype when paired with a dominant allele: This is called a recessive allele, because its effect is masked unless two copies are present.
