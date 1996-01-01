Multiple Choice
Which term best describes the situation when an allele has no noticeable effect on an organism's phenotype?
In shorthorn cattle, coat color may be red, white, or roan. Roan is an intermediate phenotype expressed as a mixture of red and white hairs. The following data were obtained from various crosses:
Does the roan phenotype illustrate a case of incomplete dominance or a case of codominance? Explain.