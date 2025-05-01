Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In DNA structure, DNA is made of repeating subunits called what?
A
Nucleotides
B
Phospholipids
C
Monosaccharides
D
Amino acids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA is a polymer, meaning it is made up of many repeating smaller units.
Recall that the basic repeating subunits of DNA are composed of three parts: a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Identify that these repeating units are called nucleotides, which are the building blocks of DNA.
Recognize that phospholipids are components of cell membranes, monosaccharides are simple sugars, and amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, so they are not the correct answer for DNA subunits.
Conclude that the correct term for the repeating subunits of DNA is nucleotides.
