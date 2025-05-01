Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
All of the following participate directly in DNA replication except:
A
DNA polymerase
B
DNA ligase
C
DNA helicase
D
RNA polymerase II
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the role of each enzyme listed in the context of DNA replication. DNA polymerase is responsible for synthesizing the new DNA strand by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Step 2: Recognize that DNA ligase functions to join Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand by forming phosphodiester bonds, thus sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone.
Step 3: Know that DNA helicase unwinds the double-stranded DNA helix ahead of the replication fork, allowing the replication machinery access to single-stranded DNA templates.
Step 4: Identify that RNA polymerase II is primarily involved in transcription, synthesizing messenger RNA (mRNA) from a DNA template, and does not participate directly in DNA replication.
Step 5: Conclude that since RNA polymerase II is not involved in the process of DNA replication, it is the correct answer to the question asking which enzyme does not participate directly in DNA replication.
