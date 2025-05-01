Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of an overview of DNA replication, the function of DNA polymerase is to catalyze which process?
A
The sealing of nicks between adjacent DNA fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds after primer removal
B
The synthesis of short RNA primers required to initiate DNA synthesis
C
The unwinding of the parental DNA double helix at the replication fork by breaking hydrogen bonds
D
The addition of deoxyribonucleotides to the 3′ end of a growing DNA strand (DNA synthesis in the 5′→3′ direction) using a template strand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication, which is to synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides specifically to the 3′ end of the growing DNA strand, meaning synthesis occurs in the 5′→3′ direction.
Recognize that DNA polymerase requires a primer with a free 3′ hydroxyl group to initiate nucleotide addition.
Differentiate DNA polymerase's function from other enzymes involved in replication, such as helicase (unwinding DNA), primase (synthesizing RNA primers), and DNA ligase (sealing nicks between fragments).
Conclude that DNA polymerase catalyzes the process of adding deoxyribonucleotides to the 3′ end of the growing DNA strand, extending the DNA chain using the template strand.
