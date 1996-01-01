Albinism, an autosomal recessive trait characterized by an absence of skin pigmentation, is found in 1 in 4000 people in populations at equilibrium. Brachydactyly, an autosomal dominant trait producing shortened fingers and toes, is found in 1 in 6000 people in populations at equilibrium. For each of these traits, calculate the frequency of the recessive allele at the locus
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules carry genetic information in most living organisms?
A
Proteins
B
DNA
C
RNA
D
Lipids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genetic information refers to the instructions that determine the traits and functions of living organisms.
Recall that proteins are molecules that perform various functions in the cell but do not store genetic information.
Recognize that lipids are primarily involved in forming cell membranes and energy storage, not in carrying genetic information.
Know that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is the molecule that stores and transmits genetic information in most living organisms.
Note that RNA (ribonucleic acid) plays a role in translating genetic information from DNA into proteins but is not the primary carrier of genetic information.
Watch next
Master History and Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from KyliaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
714
views
Textbook Question
A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
A major hyperchromic shift is evident upon heating and monitoring UV absorption at 260 nm.
416
views
Textbook Question
A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
The general X-ray diffraction pattern is similar to that of DNA, but with somewhat different dimensions and more irregularity.
531
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following DNA sequences is one strand of a restriction enzyme recognition sequence?
17
views
Multiple Choice
If cells are grown in a medium containing radioactive 15N, which experimental technique can be used to distinguish newly synthesized DNA from parental DNA after replication?
21
views
DNA as the Genetic Material practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations