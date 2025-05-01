Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
Multiple Choice
This pedigree exhibits which of the following inheritance patterns?
A
Autosomal Dominant
B
X-linked Recessive Recessive
C
X-linked Dominant
D
Autosomal Polymorphism
1 Comment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the pedigree chart to identify the pattern of inheritance. Look for whether the trait appears in every generation, which can indicate a dominant trait.
Check if both males and females are affected equally, which can suggest autosomal inheritance. If only one gender is predominantly affected, consider X-linked inheritance.
Observe if affected individuals have at least one affected parent, which is typical for dominant inheritance patterns.
Consider if the trait skips generations, which is more common in recessive inheritance patterns.
Analyze if affected fathers pass the trait to all their daughters but none of their sons, which is indicative of X-linked dominant inheritance.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following observations from a pedigree most strongly suggests that a disorder is autosomal recessive?
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Multiple Choice
In a pedigree showing an autosomal recessive disorder, which of the following is most likely true about the parents of an affected individual?
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Multiple Choice
This pedigree exhibits which of the following inheritance patterns?
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2
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Textbook Question
How do we know whether an organism expressing a dominant trait is homozygous or heterozygous?
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Textbook Question
Since experimental crosses are not performed in humans, how do we know how traits are inherited?
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Textbook Question
Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.
The probability that the son of a woman with an autosomal recessive condition is a heterozygous carrier
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