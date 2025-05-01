Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of a monohybrid cross, what is a Punnett square used for?
A
To determine the exact DNA sequence of a gene in both parents
B
To predict the possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross
C
To identify which chromosomes are duplicated during mitosis
D
To calculate the mutation rate of an allele in a population over time
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a Punnett square is a diagrammatic tool used in genetics to predict the outcome of a cross between two individuals based on their genotypes.
Recognize that in a monohybrid cross, we focus on a single gene with two alleles, one from each parent, and the Punnett square helps visualize all possible combinations of these alleles in the offspring.
Set up the Punnett square by placing the alleles from one parent along the top and the alleles from the other parent along the side, creating a grid where each cell represents a possible genotype of the offspring.
Fill in each cell by combining the alleles from the corresponding row and column, which allows you to determine the possible genotypes and their frequencies among the offspring.
Use the genotypes obtained from the Punnett square to predict the phenotypes of the offspring, based on dominant and recessive allele relationships.
Watch next
Master Monohybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia