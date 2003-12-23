Why is DNA considered important in living organisms?
A
It directly catalyzes metabolic reactions in the cell.
B
It provides energy for cellular processes.
C
It acts as a structural component of cell membranes.
D
It stores and transmits genetic information necessary for the development, functioning, and reproduction of all living things.
Understand the role of DNA in living organisms by recognizing that DNA contains the instructions needed for an organism's growth, development, and reproduction.
Recall that DNA stores genetic information in the sequence of its nucleotide bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine), which encode the instructions for making proteins.
Recognize that DNA transmits this genetic information from one generation to the next during reproduction, ensuring continuity of traits.
Differentiate DNA's function from other cellular components: it does not directly catalyze metabolic reactions (which is the role of enzymes), nor does it provide energy (which is the role of molecules like ATP), nor act as a structural component of membranes (which is the role of lipids and proteins).
Conclude that DNA's primary importance lies in its ability to store and transmit genetic information necessary for the development, functioning, and reproduction of all living organisms.
