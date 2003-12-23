Which technique could scientists use to create a mammoth without using any reproductive cells?
A
Selective breeding of modern elephants
B
Direct cloning from mammoth hair without any cellular manipulation
C
Inducing parthenogenesis in elephant somatic cells
D
Somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT) using mammoth DNA and an elephant egg cell
1
Understand the goal: creating a mammoth without using reproductive cells means we cannot rely on sperm or egg cells from mammoths directly.
Review the options: selective breeding involves using living animals and their reproductive cells, so it doesn't fit the requirement.
Consider direct cloning from mammoth hair: hair alone usually lacks intact nuclei or viable DNA for cloning, so this method is not feasible without cellular manipulation.
Examine parthenogenesis: this is a process where an egg develops without fertilization, but it requires an egg cell, which is a reproductive cell, so it doesn't meet the criteria.
Focus on Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer (SCNT): this technique involves transferring the nucleus from a somatic (body) cell of the mammoth into an enucleated egg cell from an elephant, allowing cloning without using mammoth reproductive cells directly.
