Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
Problem 10a
The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of the recessive allele

Hardy Weinberg
Kylia Goodner
