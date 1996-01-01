21. Population Genetics
In a population at Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, if the frequency of the g allele is 0.6, what percentage of all alleles in the population are g?
Biologists have proposed that the use of antibiotics to treat human infectious disease has played a role in the evolution of widespread antibiotic resistance in several bacterial species, including Staphylococcus aureus and the bacteria causing gonorrhea, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases. Explain how the evolutionary mechanisms mutation and natural selection may have contributed to the development of antibiotic resistance.
If the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium is met in a population, what is the net effect?
In a population at Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium with an allele frequency of q = 0.25 for a recessive allele, what is the expected frequency of heterozygotes?
Which of the following statements is NOT a part of the Hardy–Weinberg principle?
In the Hardy-Weinberg equation, what does the letter q represent?
The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population.
What is the frequency of the mutant allele?
Which of the following is NOT an assumption made when using the Hardy-Weinberg formula?
Which of the following formulas can be used to calculate heterozygote frequency in a population?
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the allele frequency of B in the population?
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the genotypic frequency of BB in the population?
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Population and gene pool
Consider rare disorders in a population caused by an autosomal recessive mutation. From the frequencies of the disorder in the population given, calculate the percentage of heterozygous carriers:
0.10
Consider rare disorders in a population caused by an autosomal recessive mutation. From the frequencies of the disorder in the population given, calculate the percentage of heterozygous carriers:
0.01
Consider rare disorders in a population caused by an autosomal recessive mutation. From the frequencies of the disorder in the population given, calculate the percentage of heterozygous carriers:
0.09