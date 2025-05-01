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Multiple Choice
In which step do the chromosomes begin to separate into daughter cells?
A
Interphase
B
Prophase
C
Prometaphase
D
Metaphase
E
Anaphase
F
Telophase
G
Cytokinesis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the stages of mitosis: Mitosis is divided into several phases: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase, and cytokinesis.
Identify the role of each phase: In prophase, chromosomes condense and become visible. In prometaphase, the nuclear envelope breaks down. In metaphase, chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plate.
Focus on anaphase: During anaphase, the sister chromatids are pulled apart by the spindle fibers and move toward opposite poles of the cell. This is the key step where chromosomes begin to separate into daughter cells.
Consider telophase: In telophase, the separated chromosomes reach the poles, and the nuclear envelope begins to reform around each set of chromosomes.
Conclude with cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the final step where the cytoplasm divides, resulting in two separate daughter cells.
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