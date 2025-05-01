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Multiple Choice
In which step is the DNA replicated?
A
Interphase
B
Prophase
C
Prometaphase
D
Metaphase
E
Anaphase
F
Telophase
G
Cytokinesis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the cell cycle: The cell cycle consists of interphase and mitotic (M) phase. Interphase is further divided into G1, S, and G2 phases.
Identify the phase where DNA replication occurs: DNA replication specifically takes place during the S phase of interphase.
Differentiate between interphase and mitosis: Interphase is the period of the cell cycle between cell divisions, while mitosis is the process of cell division itself.
Recognize the stages of mitosis: Mitosis includes prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase, and is followed by cytokinesis.
Conclude that DNA replication does not occur during mitosis: Since DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase, it is not part of the mitotic stages (prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase) or cytokinesis.
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