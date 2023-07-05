Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceOrganelle DNA
Problem 16
A 50-year-old man has been diagnosed with MELAS syndrome (see Figure 17.6). His wife is phenotypically normal, and there is no history of MELAS syndrome in either of their families. The couple is concerned about whether their children will develop the disease. As a genetic counselor, what will you tell them? Would your answer change if it were the mother who exhibited disease symptoms rather than the father?

