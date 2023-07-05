Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceOrganelle DNA
Problem 11
A mutation in Arabidopsis immutans results in the necrosis (death) of tissues in a mosaic configuration. Examination of the mitochondrial DNA detects deletions of various regions of the mitochondrial genome in the tissues that are necrotic. When immutans plants are crossed with wild-type plants, the  are wild type, and the  are wild type and immutans in a 3:1 ratio. Explain the inheritance of the immutans mutation and a possible origin of the mitochondrial DNA deletions.

Verified Solution
