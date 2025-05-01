Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the DNA double helix, what type of bond primarily holds the two strands together?
A
Hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases
B
Ionic bonds between the phosphate groups of the two strands
C
Peptide bonds between adjacent nucleotides
D
Covalent phosphodiester bonds between nucleotides on opposite strands
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the structure of the DNA double helix, which consists of two strands made up of nucleotides.
Understand that each nucleotide contains a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that the sugar-phosphate backbone of each strand is held together by covalent phosphodiester bonds between adjacent nucleotides on the same strand.
Identify that the two strands are held together by interactions between nitrogenous bases from opposite strands, specifically through hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs (adenine with thymine, and guanine with cytosine).
Conclude that the primary bonds holding the two strands together are hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases, not ionic, peptide, or covalent bonds between strands.
