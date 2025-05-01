Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which set correctly lists the four nitrogenous bases found in DNA?
A
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine
B
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, uracil
C
Adenine, uracil, cytosine, guanine
D
Thymine, uracil, cytosine, guanine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that DNA is composed of four nitrogenous bases which pair specifically to form the double helix structure.
Step 2: Recall that the four nitrogenous bases in DNA are divided into two categories: purines and pyrimidines. Purines include adenine (A) and guanine (G), while pyrimidines include cytosine (C) and thymine (T).
Step 3: Recognize that uracil (U) is a nitrogenous base found in RNA, not DNA, so any option containing uracil is incorrect for DNA bases.
Step 4: Identify the correct set of bases for DNA as adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is the set that lists adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine, excluding any bases like uracil that belong to RNA.
