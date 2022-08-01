Proofreading

Okay, So now let's talk about DNA proof reading. So if you know anything about DNA replication know that it is replicated with extremely high fidelity. It very rarely makes an error. And the reason. So there's one error every 10 to the 10 nucleotides. And this is something that happens so quickly. Right? Nearly 1000 nucleotides are replicated per strand. So that means 2000 nucleotides per second. So not only is it very accurate, but it's occurring very fast. So it has this accuracy at very high speeds. And the reason it's so accurate is because DNA polymerase has proof reading abilities. So it's not always perfect, right? Sometimes it's going to make the wrong match. So it's going to pair an A. With A C. For instance or a G. With a T. Or so on and so forth. So that's called a DNA mismatch. And if the DNA mismatches made what the primaries does is it actually pause, pauses, goes back, cuts out that wrong base and replaces it. And so this type of activity is called X. A nucleus activity. And it's very important, you know that it occurs three prime to five prime. Know this because this is opposite, Right? So synthesis on the new strand occurs fried prime 23 prime. But proof reading occurs three prime, five prime. And it's important to understand these differences and the directional differences. And so the extra nucleus just means that it can cut out and mismatched nucleotide. So here we have an example of what this looks like. So we have D. N. A polymerase. It's going forth. It's just replicating itself and it's so happy and here has made an error, right? See doesn't go with T. It goes with T. And C. Goes with G. So this is a big error. So what it does is it actually pauses goes back cuts that nucleotide out that cuts that C. Out that's been paired wrong and using it 3 to 5 prime extra nucleus activity and then it replaces it and just keeps going. And so this proof reading ability is super important in giving D. N. A. Plymouth rates the high fidelity that we need to survive. If it didn't have this we would have a much higher error rate. We'd have a lot more mutations. Um A lot more health problems essentially. And we may not even be able to survive as humans without this proof reading ability. So with that let's not move on.

Hide transcripts