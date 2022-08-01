Directionality

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about DNA replication. So DNA replication occurs differently um on the different strands of D. N. A. So remember we're dealing with the double helix. So there's two strands of D. N. A. It has to be unwound and replicated in order to have the two new strands of D. N. A. So we say that there are two template strands, there's the leading strand and the lagging strand and these are replicated differently. So the leading strand is replicated continuously adding nucleotides five prime 23 prime. This is the orientation on the new strand, the strand that's being synthesized. Okay. And it's always synthesized if you're talking about what's being synthesized, D. N. A. Is always synthesized five prime 23 prime. Um And on the lagging strand it um proceeds dis continuously adding nucleotides from five prime 23 prime as well. And I'll go back and correct this here but it's dis continuously here. And so um if the new synthesized strand is being made, five prime 23 prime, that means that the template strand. So what is being copied is read by the enzyme, three private five prime. So I feel like this is a very commonly a question on a test or a quiz. And people get confused because they're not sure which strand they're talking about. So synthesis happens five prime to three prime. So this is talking about the new strand that's being made. Whereas the sort of the reading happens three prime five prime. And that's on the template strand. So here's an image that I want to show and I really want you to look at this and make sure you understand how all these directions are happening. Okay, so D. N. A. Um is being unwound here, right? It started here and all of this is being unwound. And so the unwinding is occurring this way. Now when this portion say like let's just say that only this part right here was unwound. Well for the leading strand that works right, because it can just start replicating this way right on the three prime template. And it starts synthesizing from five prime on the new strand. And so if this part's unwound it's fine as the D. N. A. Is unwinding. It just keeps on replicating and it'll replicate all the way to the end. And that's the leading Australian. The lagging strand is different because it has to be read, it has to be synthesized in the same way. Five prime 23 prime. But in this case and the lagging strand, the D. N. A. Is anti parallel, meaning that the five prime is here on the template and the three prime is here. So it actually has to be replicated backwards right? Because this is the five prime and this is the three prime. But unfortunately we're still starting in the same place. D. N. A. Is still being unwound from here. But it can't start and go this way. It has to wait until the D. N. A. Is unwound to a certain point, say here where it starts replicating this way. So by the time it's replicated this some more D. N. A. Has been unwound and it can start here and it replicates until it gets to its other previous prag mint. Now as the D. N. A. Is unwinding, it can keep going, but it does this dis continuously as the D. N. A. Is unwinding right? Because not all the D. N. A. Is unwound this on the leading strand, it just sort of travels along with the unwinding enzyme, which we'll talk about until it gets to the end. But this one because it goes backwards essentially, it has to wait for this unwinding to occur. So it can start and actually replicate in this five or synthesizing this five prime 23 prime manner. And so it has to do this in the five prime 23 prime manner, Which is why the leading strand and the lagging strand are different because the orientation of each template is anti parallel. So one has to go one direction. The leading strand and the lagging strand has to replicate in the other direction. So if you ever get confused on you know what um direction everything is moving in, please feel free to come back to this image because there's always a question on, you know which direction things are occurring in and people get so confused on it and they usually miss the question not because they don't know, but because they're just unsure whether you know what's being synthesized in what direction. But I feel like this image is fairly clear and it's always a good resource to go back to. So with that, let's now move on.

Hide transcripts