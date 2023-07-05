Skip to main content
Genetics19. Cancer GeneticsOverview of Cancer
Problem 7
Textbook Question

As a genetic counselor, you are asked to assess the risk for a couple with a family history of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) who are thinking about having children. Neither the husband nor the wife has colorectal cancer, but the husband has a sister with FAP. What is the probability that this couple will have a child with FAP? Are there any tests that you could recommend to help in this assessment?

