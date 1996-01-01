During mitosis, the sister chromatids are held together by which of the following structures?
A
Centrioles
B
Spindle fibers
C
Cohesin proteins
D
Kinetochore microtubules
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of sister chromatids during mitosis: Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome that are connected to each other after DNA replication and before they are separated into daughter cells.
Identify the structure responsible for holding sister chromatids together: This structure must physically link the chromatids until they are ready to be pulled apart during anaphase.
Recall that centrioles are involved in organizing spindle fibers but do not hold chromatids together.
Recognize that spindle fibers and kinetochore microtubules are involved in chromosome movement but do not maintain the connection between sister chromatids.
Conclude that cohesin proteins are the molecular complexes that hold sister chromatids together until they are separated during mitosis.
