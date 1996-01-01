During mitosis, copies of DNA condense into chromosomes that separate into daughter cells. This process occurs in which type of organisms?
A
Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms
B
Eukaryotic organisms only
C
Neither prokaryotic nor eukaryotic organisms
D
Prokaryotic organisms only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division where a eukaryotic cell divides its duplicated chromosomes into two identical sets, resulting in two daughter cells.
Recall the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms: Eukaryotic cells have a defined nucleus and complex chromosome structures, while prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and have simpler DNA organization.
Recognize that mitosis involves the condensation of DNA into visible chromosomes and their separation, which requires the complex cellular machinery found only in eukaryotic cells.
Know that prokaryotic organisms reproduce by binary fission, a different process that does not involve mitosis or chromosome condensation in the same way.
Conclude that mitosis, with chromosome condensation and separation, occurs exclusively in eukaryotic organisms.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Steps with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia