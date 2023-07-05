When the S. cerevisiae genome was sequenced and surveyed for possible genes, only about 40% of those genes had been previously identified in forward genetic screens. This left about 60% of predicted genes with no known function, leading some to dub the genes fun (function unknown) genes.
As an approach to understanding the function of a certain fun gene, you wish to create a loss-of-function allele. How will you accomplish this?
