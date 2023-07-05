Through a forward genetics screen in Arabidopsis you have identified a mutation that results in leaves curling upward, rather than being flat as in wild type. You have cloned the corresponding gene and note that it is a member of a small gene family composed of three additional members in Arabidopsis. How will you determine if the other three members of the gene family have similar or distinct functions as compared with the gene you first identified?
