Transcription factors play key roles in the regulation of gene expression, but to do so, they must act within the nucleus. Like most proteins, however, transcription factors are translated in the cytoplasm. To enter the nucleus, transcription factors contain nuclear localization signals, which in some cases can work only when bound to some other molecule such as a steroid hormone. After entering the nucleus, transcription factors must bind to appropriate DNA sites and must interact with other transcription proteins at promoters, enhancers, and silencers. Transcription factors then activate or repress transcription through their activation or repression domains. Many drug therapies target transcription factors. Based on the information provided above, suggest three specific mechanisms through which a successful drug therapy, targeted to a transcription factor, might work.
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Which of the following terms describes the study of physical interactions between DNA, RNA, and Protein?
The eyes of Drosophila develop from imaginal discs, groups of cells set aside in the fly embryo that differentiate into the adult structures during the pupal stage. Despite their importance in nature, eyes are dispensable for fruit fly life in the laboratory.
What complications might arise from genetic screens targeting an organ that differentiates late in development?
The eyes of Drosophila develop from imaginal discs, groups of cells set aside in the fly embryo that differentiate into the adult structures during the pupal stage. Despite their importance in nature, eyes are dispensable for fruit fly life in the laboratory.
Devise a genetic screen to identify genes directing the development of the fly eye.
When the S. cerevisiae genome was sequenced and surveyed for possible genes, only about 40% of those genes had been previously identified in forward genetic screens. This left about 60% of predicted genes with no known function, leading some to dub the genes fun (function unknown) genes. As an approach to understanding the function of a certain fun gene, you wish to create a loss-of-function allele. How will you accomplish this?
Which of the following methods is used to study protein interactions in live cells?
Which of the following methods is used to study protein-DNA interactions?
From microarray analysis, how do we know what genes are being expressed in a specific tissue?
In the discussion we focused on the analysis of genomes, transcriptomes, and proteomes and considered important applications and findings from these endeavors. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How have microarrays demonstrated that, although all cells of an organism have the same genome, some genes are expressed in almost all cells, whereas other genes show cell- and tissue-specific expression?