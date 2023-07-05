Skip to main content
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsHeritability
2:35 minutes
Problem 24b
Cattle breeders would like to improve the protein content and butterfat content of milk produced by a herd of cows. Narrow sense heritability values are 0.60 for protein content and 0.80 for butterfat content. The average percentages of these traits in the herd and the percentages of the traits in cows selected for breeding are as follows. Trait Herd Average Selected Cows Protein content 20.2% 22.7% Butterfat content   6.5%   7.4% Determine the selection differential (S) for each trait in this herd.

