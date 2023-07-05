New Zealand lamb breeders measure the following variance values for their herd.
Trait VP VG VA
Body mass (kg) 42.4 20.5 7.4
Body fat (%) 38.9 16.2 5.7
Body length (cm) 51.6 26.4 8.1
Calculate the broad sense heritability (H²) and the narrow sense heritability (h²) for each trait in this lamb herd.
