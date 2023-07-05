Skip to main content
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsHeritability
Problem 23
New Zealand lamb breeders measure the following variance values for their herd. Trait VP VG VA Body mass (kg) 42.4 20.5 7.4 Body fat (%) 38.9 16.2 5.7 Body length (cm) 51.6 26.4 8.1 Calculate the broad sense heritability (H²) and the narrow sense heritability (h²) for each trait in this lamb herd.

Verified Solution
