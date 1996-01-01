20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
Problem 23b
New Zealand lamb breeders measure the following variance values for their herd. Trait VP VG VA Body mass (kg) 42.4 20.5 7.4 Body fat (%) 38.9 16.2 5.7 Body length (cm) 51.6 26.4 8.1 How would you characterize the potential response to selection (R) for each trait?
