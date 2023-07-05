Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceSex-Linked Genes
Problem 15
If you knew that a devastating late-onset inherited disease runs in your family (in other words, a disease that does not appear until later in life) and you could be tested for it at the age of 20, would you want to know whether you are a carrier? Would your answer be likely to change when you reach age 40?

