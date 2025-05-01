Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is NOT true of eukaryotic pre-mRNA processing?
A
A poly(A) tail is added to the 3′ end of the pre-mRNA and can increase mRNA stability and aid nuclear export.
B
A 5′ cap is added to the pre-mRNA and helps protect the transcript and promote translation initiation.
C
Ribosomes remove introns from pre-mRNA during translation in the cytoplasm.
D
Introns are removed and exons are joined together by the spliceosome.
Step 1: Understand the process of eukaryotic pre-mRNA processing, which includes the addition of a 5′ cap, the addition of a poly(A) tail at the 3′ end, and the removal of introns by the spliceosome.
Step 2: Recognize that the 5′ cap protects the mRNA from degradation and assists in the initiation of translation, while the poly(A) tail increases mRNA stability and aids in nuclear export.
Step 3: Know that introns are non-coding sequences removed from the pre-mRNA by the spliceosome, a complex of proteins and RNA, before the mRNA is translated.
Step 4: Identify that ribosomes do not participate in intron removal; instead, ribosomes function in the cytoplasm to translate mature mRNA into protein.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement claiming ribosomes remove introns during translation is incorrect because intron removal occurs in the nucleus by the spliceosome, not by ribosomes during translation.
