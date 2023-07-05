Skip to main content
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsGenetic Cloning
Problem 11a
Injection of double-stranded RNA can lead to gene silencing by degradation of RNA molecules complementary to either strand of the dsRNA. Could RNAi (see Sections 13.3 and 14.3) be used in gene therapy for a defect caused by a recessive allele? A dominant allele? If so, what might be the major obstacle to using RNAi as a therapeutic agent?

