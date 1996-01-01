18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
2:33 minutes
Problem 9b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Chimeric gene-fusion products can be used for medical or industrial purposes. One idea is to produce biological therapeutics for human medical use in animals from which the products can be easily harvested—in the milk of sheep or cattle, for example. Outline how you would produce human insulin in the milk of sheep.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
15
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Genetic Cloning with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia GoodnerStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice