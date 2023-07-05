Two plants in a cross were each heterozygous for two gene pairs (Ab/aB) whose loci are linked and 25 mu apart. Assuming that crossing over occurs during the formation of both male and female gametes and that the A and B alleles are dominant, determine the phenotypic ratio of their offspring.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
53
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner