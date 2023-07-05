Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
1:56 minutes
Problem 27
Textbook Question

Two plants in a cross were each heterozygous for two gene pairs (Ab/aB) whose loci are linked and 25 mu apart. Assuming that crossing over occurs during the formation of both male and female gametes and that the A and B alleles are dominant, determine the phenotypic ratio of their offspring.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
53
Was this helpful?
9:09m

Watch next

Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:09
Mapping Genes
Kylia Goodner
326
2
5
03:04
Modern Mapping
Kylia Goodner
174
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.